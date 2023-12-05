Who's Playing

Pacific Tigers @ Idaho Vandals

Current Records: Pacific 4-5, Idaho 4-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Pacific Tigers will head out on the road to face off against the Idaho Vandals at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at ICCU Arena. Pacific might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Saturday.

It's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Pacific found out the hard way. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 78-58 to the Lumberjacks. Pacific has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Pacific's loss came about despite a quality game from Judson Martindale, who scored 21 points. Another player making a difference was Greg Outlaw, who scored 13 points.

Meanwhile, the Vandals strolled past the Mustangs with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 85-70.

The Tigers now have a losing record at 4-5. As for the Vandals, the victory got them back to even at 4-4.

Pacific is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last seven times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Pacific have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 28.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Idaho struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Idaho is a 3-point favorite against Pacific, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Vandals, as the game opened with the Vandals as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

Idaho won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.