Who's Playing
Illinois State @ Illinois-Chicago
Current Records: Illinois State 6-7; Illinois-Chicago 8-5
What to Know
The Illinois-Chicago Flames are 1-3 against the Illinois State Redbirds since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Flames and Illinois State will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET at Credit Union 1 Arena. Illinois State will be strutting in after a win while Illinois-Chicago will be stumbling in from a loss.
A victory for Illinois-Chicago just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were pulverized by the Northwestern Wildcats 92-54. Guard Jace Carter just could not get things rolling his way, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over five times en route to a 3-for-11, 8-point finish.
Meanwhile, Illinois State strolled past the Chicago State Cougars with points to spare last Monday, taking the game 66-52. The top scorers for the Redbirds were guard Luke Kasubke (14 points) and guard Seneca Knight (12 points).
Illinois-Chicago's defeat took them down to 8-5 while Illinois State's win pulled them up to 6-7. A win for the Flames would reverse both their bad luck and Illinois State's good luck. We'll see if Illinois-Chicago manages to pull off that tough task or if Illinois State keeps their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Illinois State have won three out of their last four games against Illinois-Chicago.
- Dec 18, 2019 - Illinois State 67 vs. Illinois-Chicago 66
- Dec 05, 2018 - Illinois-Chicago 94 vs. Illinois State 75
- Dec 19, 2017 - Illinois State 71 vs. Illinois-Chicago 70
- Dec 16, 2015 - Illinois State 72 vs. Illinois-Chicago 60