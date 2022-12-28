Who's Playing

Illinois State @ Illinois-Chicago

Current Records: Illinois State 6-7; Illinois-Chicago 8-5

What to Know

The Illinois-Chicago Flames are 1-3 against the Illinois State Redbirds since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Flames and Illinois State will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET at Credit Union 1 Arena. Illinois State will be strutting in after a win while Illinois-Chicago will be stumbling in from a loss.

A victory for Illinois-Chicago just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were pulverized by the Northwestern Wildcats 92-54. Guard Jace Carter just could not get things rolling his way, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over five times en route to a 3-for-11, 8-point finish.

Meanwhile, Illinois State strolled past the Chicago State Cougars with points to spare last Monday, taking the game 66-52. The top scorers for the Redbirds were guard Luke Kasubke (14 points) and guard Seneca Knight (12 points).

Illinois-Chicago's defeat took them down to 8-5 while Illinois State's win pulled them up to 6-7. A win for the Flames would reverse both their bad luck and Illinois State's good luck. We'll see if Illinois-Chicago manages to pull off that tough task or if Illinois State keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Illinois State have won three out of their last four games against Illinois-Chicago.