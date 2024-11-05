Halftime Report

A win for Illinois would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Eastern Illinois 50-35.

If Illinois keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Eastern Illinois will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 0-0, Illinois 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Eastern Illinois Panthers will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Illinois Fighting Illini. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at State Farm Center.

Looking back to last season, Illinois had a stellar season and finished 23-8. On the other hand, Eastern Illinois will seek to improve after finishing 14-17.

Everything came up roses for Illinois against Eastern Illinois in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, as the team secured an 80-52 victory. Will Illinois repeat their success, or does Eastern Illinois have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

As for their next game, the game looks promising for Illinois, as the team is favored by a full 25.5 points. They finished last season with an 18-11-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Illinois is a big 25.5-point favorite against Eastern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 25.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145 points.

Series History

Illinois has won both of the games they've played against Eastern Illinois in the last 2 years.