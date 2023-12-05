Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Current Records: FAU 7-1, Illinois 6-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App

What to Know

FAU has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini at 6:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. One thing working in FAU's favor is that they have posted big point totals in their last five matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.2% better than the opposition, a fact FAU proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 90-74 victory over the Cougars.

FAU's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Johnell Davis, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 10 rebounds. Vladislav Goldin was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Illinois waltzed into Saturday's contest with three straight wins but they left with four. They took down the Scarlet Knights 76-58.

Among those leading the charge was Terrence Shannon Jr., who shot 4-for-7 from long range and dropped a double-double on 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Owls to 7-1 and the Cougars to 4-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: FAU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Illinois struggles in that department as they've been even better at 49.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

FAU skirted past Illinois 73-71 in their previous matchup back in December of 2018. Does FAU have another victory up their sleeve, or will Illinois turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

FAU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.