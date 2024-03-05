Who's Playing
Purdue Boilermakers @ Illinois Fighting Illini
Current Records: Purdue 26-3, Illinois 22-7
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois
- TV: Peacock
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Purdue Boilermakers and the Illinois Fighting Illini are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 5th at State Farm Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a three-game winning streak alive.
On Saturday, the Boilermakers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Spartans, taking the game 80-74.
Purdue can attribute much of their success to Braden Smith, who shot 4-for-4 from deep and almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds, and Zach Edey, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 11 rebounds. Edey has been hot recently, having posted 22 or more points the last six times he's played. Another player making a difference was Fletcher Loyer, who scored 15 points.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Illinois and the Badgers on Saturday hardly resembled the 61-51 effort from their previous meeting. The Fighting Illini walked away with a 91-83 win over the Badgers. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.
Illinois' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Marcus Domask, who scored 31 points along with eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Terrence Shannon Jr., who scored 23 points along with five rebounds and two steals.
The Boilermakers pushed their record up to 26-3 with that victory, which was their 16th straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.4 points per game. As for the Fighting Illini, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 22-7 record this season.
Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Purdue just can't miss this season, having made 49.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Illinois struggles in that department as they've made 47.5% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Purdue was able to grind out a solid victory over the Fighting Illini when the teams last played back in January, winning 83-78. The rematch might be a little tougher for Purdue since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Purdue has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Illinois.
- Jan 05, 2024 - Purdue 83 vs. Illinois 78
- Mar 05, 2023 - Purdue 76 vs. Illinois 71
- Feb 08, 2022 - Purdue 84 vs. Illinois 68
- Jan 17, 2022 - Purdue 96 vs. Illinois 88
- Jan 02, 2021 - Illinois 66 vs. Purdue 58
- Jan 21, 2020 - Illinois 79 vs. Purdue 62
- Jan 05, 2020 - Illinois 63 vs. Purdue 37
- Feb 27, 2019 - Purdue 73 vs. Illinois 56
- Feb 22, 2018 - Purdue 93 vs. Illinois 86
- Jan 17, 2017 - Purdue 91 vs. Illinois 68