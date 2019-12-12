WATCH: Illinois freshman Kofi Cockburn accidentally hits official in the head while celebrating
This was a scary turn of events, but the official is reportedly doing OK
College basketball official Louis Garrison took an accidental, but nonetheless painful, blow to the head on Wednesday night while officiating the Illinois-Michigan game in Champaign, Illinois. Garrison left the game before the Illini knocked off No. 5 Michigan 71-62 and did not return.
The incident took place in the second half after Illini freshman Kofi Cockburn came down celebrating a finish at the rim that also sent him to the free-throw line for an and-one opportunity. After Cockburn's shot dropped, he fist pumped in Garrison's direction and appeared to catch him with his elbow.
Garrison's absence forced the game to be played out with two officials.
"In that moment, we were winning and up," said Cockburn after the game via the Journal Star. "It was basically just me being me, being passionate about the game."
Cockburn added that he checked on Garrison after the game, and Garrison, reportedly cleared on site, was sent to the emergency room after the incident.
Not to be lost amidst the chaos, the Illini's win over the Wolverines was a dandy. It gives them their first win in Big Ten Conference play on the season and first win over a ranked opponent this season.
