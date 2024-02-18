Who's Playing

Evansville Aces @ Illinois State Redbirds

Current Records: Evansville 15-11, Illinois State 12-14

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Evansville Aces and the Illinois State Redbirds are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 18th at CEFCU Arena. Evansville has insisted on making their lastfour contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-2 during that stretch of close contests.

While it was all tied up 37-37 at halftime, Evansville was not quite the Bulldogs' equal in the second half on Tuesday. The Aces lost 78-75 to the Bulldogs on a last-minute jump shot From Atin Wright. That's two games in a row now that Evansville has lost by exactly three points.

Evansville's loss came about despite a quality game from Ben Humrichous, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Joshua Hughes, who scored 11 points along with two steals and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Illinois State made the experts look like fools on Tuesday, as the team pulled off a huge upset of the Sycamores. They walked away with an 80-67 victory over the Sycamores. The win was some much needed relief for Illinois State as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Myles Foster and Johnny Kinziger were among the main playmakers for Illinois State as the former dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds and the latter scored 31 points. It was the first time this season that Kinziger scored 20 or more points. Less helpful for Illinois State was Dalton Banks' abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

The Aces' defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-11. As for the Redbirds, their win bumped their record up to 12-14.

While only Illinois State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead to Sunday, Illinois State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Evansville might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played.

Evansville didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Redbirds in their previous meeting back in January, but they still walked away with a 58-54 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Evansville since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Illinois State is a 4.5-point favorite against Evansville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135 points.

Series History

Illinois State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Evansville.