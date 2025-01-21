Who's Playing

Indiana State Sycamores @ Illinois State Redbirds

Current Records: Indiana State 9-10, Illinois State 11-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Illinois State Redbirds and the Indiana State Sycamores are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at CEFCU Arena. The Redbirds are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.7 points per game this season.

Illinois State took a loss when they played away from home on Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They came out on top against Missouri State by a score of 74-68. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Redbirds as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Illinois State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Landon Wolf, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Dalton Banks, who posted 13 points in addition to six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Indiana State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a hard 71-53 fall against Drake. The matchup marked the Sycamores' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Despite their defeat, Indiana State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Markus Harding, who scored 12 points in addition to six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, Harding also racked up two threes, the most he's had since back in November of 2024.

Illinois State's victory bumped their record up to 11-8. As for Indiana State, they now have a losing record at 9-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's contest: Illinois State has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.3 threes per game. However, it's not like Indiana State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Illinois State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Illinois State in mind: they have a solid 12-6 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Illinois State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Indiana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 154 points.

Series History

Indiana State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Illinois State.