Who's Playing

Missouri State Bears @ Illinois State Redbirds

Current Records: Missouri State 15-14, Illinois State 14-15

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: CEFCU Arena -- Normal, Illinois

CEFCU Arena -- Normal, Illinois

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Illinois State Redbirds and the Missouri State Bears are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at CEFCU Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Illinois State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of the Braves by a score of 48-45. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Illinois State has scored all season.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Missouri State found out the hard way on Saturday. They received a tough blow as they fell 93-78 to the Bruins. Missouri State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, Missouri State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Donovan Clay, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Clay didn't help Missouri State's cause all that much against the Braves on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Chance Moore, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds.

The Redbirds now have a losing record at 14-15. As for the Bears, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-14 record this season.

Illinois State beat the Bears 69-60 in their previous meeting back in January. Will Illinois State repeat their success, or do the Bears have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Missouri State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Illinois State.