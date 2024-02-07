Who's Playing

UIC Flames @ Illinois State Redbirds

Current Records: UIC 8-15, Illinois State 11-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: CEFCU Arena -- Normal, Illinois

CEFCU Arena -- Normal, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the UIC Flames and the Illinois State Redbirds are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 7th at CEFCU Arena. UIC has now lost eight straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since January 6.

UIC suffered their closest loss since December 12, 2023 on Saturday. They fell just short of the Salukis by a score of 74-71. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UIC in their matchups with the Salukis: they've now lost four in a row.

UIC's defeat came about despite a quality game from Isaiah Rivera, who scored 28 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Rivera has scored all season.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 15.7% worse than the opposition, a fact Illinois State found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 73-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Braves. The over/under was set at 133 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Flames have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 11 of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-15 record this season. As for the Redbirds, they now have a losing record at 11-12.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's contest: UIC have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. It's a different story for Illinois State, though, as they've been averaging only 5.9 threes per game. Given UIC's sizable advantage in that area, the Redbirds will need to find a way to close that gap.

UIC came up short against the Redbirds when the teams last played back in November of 2023, falling 69-64. Can UIC avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Illinois State has won 5 out of their last 7 games against UIC.