Who's Playing

NW State @ Illinois State

Current Records: NW State 2-2; Illinois State 2-1

What to Know

The NW State Demons will take on the Illinois State Redbirds at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Redbird Arena. These two teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.

NW State escaped with a win on Monday against the TCU Horned Frogs by the margin of a single free throw, 64-63. Among those leading the charge for the Demons was guard JaMonta Black, who shot 7-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points.

Illinois State is hoping for another victory. They had just enough and edged out NW State 69-67. Illinois State's Kendall Lewis was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double on 24 points and 13 rebounds.

NW State is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

NW State is now 2-2 while the Redbirds sit at 2-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Demons are stumbling into the contest with the 25th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.8 on average. Illinois States have had an even harder time: they are 21st worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Redbirds are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Redbirds as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Illinois State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.