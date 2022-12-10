Who's Playing

SIU-Edwardsville @ Illinois State

Current Records: SIU-Edwardsville 7-3; Illinois State 4-6

What to Know

The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Illinois State Redbirds at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Horton Field House. Illinois State should still be riding high after a victory, while the Cougars will be looking to right the ship.

SIU-Edwardsville entered their matchup against the Bradley Braves on Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. SIU-Edwardsville fell just short of Bradley by a score of 56-54. One thing holding SIU-Edwardsville back was the mediocre play of guard Ray'Sean Taylor, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Redbirds didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Wednesday, but they still walked away with an 87-81 win. Guard Colton Sandage and forward Kendall Lewis were among the main playmakers for Illinois State as the former had 28 points and the latter posted a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds.

The Cougars are now 7-3 while Illinois State sits at 4-6. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: SIU-Edwardsville ranks 32nd in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.4 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, Illinois State is sixth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Horton Field House -- Normal, Illinois

Horton Field House -- Normal, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.