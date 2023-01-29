Who's Playing
Southern Illinois @ Illinois State
Current Records: Southern Illinois 17-5; Illinois State 8-14
What to Know
The Illinois State Redbirds may be playing at home Sunday, but the experts are forecasting a 4.5-point defeat. The Redbirds and the Southern Illinois Salukis will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3 p.m. ET at Redbird Arena. Illinois State hasn't won a game against SIU since Feb. 13 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
It was close but no cigar for Illinois State as they fell 79-75 to the Bradley Braves this past Wednesday. Illinois State's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Kendall Lewis, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds. Lewis hadn't helped his team much against the Valparaiso Beacons two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Speaking of close games: SIU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Murray State Racers last Tuesday, sneaking past 68-64. The top scorers for SIU were guard Lance Jones (19 points) and forward Marcus Domask (17 points).
The Redbirds are now 8-14 while the Salukis sit at 17-5. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Illinois State is stumbling into the matchup with the 29th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66 on average. SIU's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the 14th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 60.7. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Salukis are a 4.5-point favorite against the Redbirds, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Southern Illinois have won nine out of their last 17 games against Illinois State.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Southern Illinois 69 vs. Illinois State 57
- Feb 23, 2022 - Southern Illinois 90 vs. Illinois State 69
- Feb 05, 2022 - Southern Illinois 75 vs. Illinois State 69
- Feb 14, 2021 - Southern Illinois 59 vs. Illinois State 49
- Feb 13, 2021 - Illinois State 80 vs. Southern Illinois 55
- Jan 25, 2020 - Southern Illinois 58 vs. Illinois State 55
- Jan 04, 2020 - Southern Illinois 67 vs. Illinois State 55
- Mar 02, 2019 - Southern Illinois 72 vs. Illinois State 63
- Jan 15, 2019 - Illinois State 59 vs. Southern Illinois 58
- Mar 03, 2018 - Illinois State 76 vs. Southern Illinois 68
- Feb 08, 2018 - Illinois State 76 vs. Southern Illinois 68
- Jan 13, 2018 - Southern Illinois 74 vs. Illinois State 70
- Mar 04, 2017 - Illinois State 63 vs. Southern Illinois 50
- Feb 22, 2017 - Illinois State 50 vs. Southern Illinois 46
- Jan 11, 2017 - Illinois State 60 vs. Southern Illinois 53
- Feb 24, 2016 - Illinois State 73 vs. Southern Illinois 50
- Jan 12, 2016 - Southern Illinois 81 vs. Illinois State 78