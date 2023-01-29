Who's Playing

Southern Illinois @ Illinois State

Current Records: Southern Illinois 17-5; Illinois State 8-14

What to Know

The Illinois State Redbirds may be playing at home Sunday, but the experts are forecasting a 4.5-point defeat. The Redbirds and the Southern Illinois Salukis will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3 p.m. ET at Redbird Arena. Illinois State hasn't won a game against SIU since Feb. 13 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

It was close but no cigar for Illinois State as they fell 79-75 to the Bradley Braves this past Wednesday. Illinois State's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Kendall Lewis, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds. Lewis hadn't helped his team much against the Valparaiso Beacons two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Speaking of close games: SIU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Murray State Racers last Tuesday, sneaking past 68-64. The top scorers for SIU were guard Lance Jones (19 points) and forward Marcus Domask (17 points).

The Redbirds are now 8-14 while the Salukis sit at 17-5. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Illinois State is stumbling into the matchup with the 29th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66 on average. SIU's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the 14th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 60.7. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Salukis are a 4.5-point favorite against the Redbirds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Southern Illinois have won nine out of their last 17 games against Illinois State.