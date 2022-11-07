Who's Playing

Western Illinois @ Illinois State

What to Know

The Western Illinois Leathernecks and the Illinois State Redbirds will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at Redbird Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Leathernecks (16-16), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Illinois State struggled last year, too, ending up 13-20.

A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: WIU was 11th worst when it came to points allowed per game last season, with the squad giving up 77.2 on average (bottom 97%). The Redbirds experienced some struggles of their own as they ranked 39th worst with respect to points allowed per game last year, where the team gave up 74.7 on average (bottom 89%). It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.