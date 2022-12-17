Who's Playing

Alabama A&M @ No. 18 Illinois

Current Records: Alabama A&M 3-6; Illinois 7-3

What to Know

After a five-game homestand, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs will be on the road. They will square off against the #18 Illinois Fighting Illini at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Alabama A&M came up short against the South Alabama Jaguars on Monday, falling 78-71.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Illini entered their contest against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The game between them was not particularly close, with Illinois falling 74-59. This was hardly the result they or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10.5 points over Penn State heading into this matchup. The top scorer for Illinois was guard Matthew Mayer (14 points).

Alabama A&M is now 3-6 while Illinois sits at 7-3. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs enter the contest with 17.3 takeaways on average, good for 30th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Fighting Illini are 48th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.