Watch Illinois vs. Hawaii: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game
How to watch Illinois vs. Hawaii basketball game
Who's Playing
Illinois (home) vs. Hawaii (away)
Current Records: Illinois 2-1; Hawaii 3-1
Last Season Records: Illinois 12-21; Hawaii 18-13
What to Know
The Hawaii Warriors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Illinois Fighting Illini at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at State Farm Center. Hawaii is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.
The Warriors were able to grind out a solid win over the Portland State Vikings on Saturday, winning 83-75.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 38 turnovers, the Arizona Wildcats took down Illinois 90-69 last week. G Ayo Dosunmu had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 34 minutes with and five turnovers.
Hawaii's victory lifted them to 3-1 while Illinois' defeat dropped them down to 2-1. We'll see if Hawaii can repeat their recent success or if Illinois bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Fighting Illini are a big 15-point favorite against the Warriors.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 15.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 148
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
