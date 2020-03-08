Watch Illinois vs. Iowa: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Iowa @ Illinois

Current Records: Iowa 20-10; Illinois 20-10

What to Know

The #23 Illinois Fighting Illini haven't won a game against the #18 Iowa Hawkeyes since Feb. 18 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Illinois and Iowa will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at State Farm Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Fighting Illini came up short against the Ohio State Buckeyes this past Thursday, falling 71-63. Guard Trent Frazier wasn't much of a difference maker for Illinois and played for 31 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Iowa came up short against the Purdue Boilermakers last week, falling 77-68. Iowa got a solid performance out of center Luka Garza, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 12 boards in addition to four blocks; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Illinois is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Fighting Illini against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 20-10. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Illinois enters the matchup with 2.9 blocked shots per game on average, good for 32nd best in college basketball. But Iowa is even better: they come into the contest boasting the 22nd most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 3.9. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $44.00

Odds

The Fighting Illini are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hawkeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 148

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Iowa have won six out of their last nine games against Illinois.