Who's Playing

Missouri @ No. 16 Illinois

Current Records: Missouri 10-1; Illinois 8-3

What to Know

The #16 Illinois Fighting Illini and the Missouri Tigers will compete for holiday cheer at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Enterprise Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Illinois took their game against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Saturday by a conclusive 68-47 score. The Fighting Illini can attribute much of their success to guard Matthew Mayer, who had 21 points along with seven boards and three blocks.

Meanwhile, the Tigers skirted by the UCF Knights 68-66 on Saturday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard DeAndre Gholston with 0:02 left to play. Mizzou's guard D'Moi Hodge did his thing and had 15 points.

Illinois is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Illinois is now 8-3 while Mizzou sits at 10-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Fighting Illini have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.40%, which places them 25th in college basketball. But the Tigers rank seventh in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.60% on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.89

Odds

The Fighting Illini are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Illinois have won four out of their last seven games against Missouri.