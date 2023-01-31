Who's Playing

Nebraska @ Illinois

Current Records: Nebraska 10-12; Illinois 15-6

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers haven't won a matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini since Dec. 2 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. Nebraska and Illinois will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at State Farm Center. The Fighting Illini should still be riding high after a victory, while Nebraska will be looking to get back in the win column.

Nebraska received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 82-63 to the Maryland Terrapins. Forward Derrick Walker (16 points) and guard Sam Hoiberg (15 points) were the top scorers for Nebraska.

Meanwhile, Illinois beat the Wisconsin Badgers 61-51 this past Saturday. Guard Matthew Mayer took over for Illinois, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 43% of their total) along with six rebounds.

Nebraska's defeat took them down to 10-12 while Illinois' win pulled them up to 15-6. Mayer will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and six boards this past Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Nebraska's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Illinois have won eight out of their last 11 games against Nebraska.