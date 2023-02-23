Who's Playing

Northwestern @ Illinois

Current Records: Northwestern 20-7; Illinois 18-9

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the #21 Northwestern Wildcats will be on the road. Northwestern and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at State Farm Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Wildcats made easy work of the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday and carried off an 80-60 win. It was another big night for Northwestern's guard Boo Buie, who had 23 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Illinois netted a 78-69 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Monday. Illinois got double-digit scores from five players: guard Matthew Mayer (22), guard Jayden Epps (17), forward Coleman Hawkins (16), forward Dain Dainja (12), and guard RJ Melendez (10).

Northwestern is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

The Wildcats had enough points to win and then some against the Fighting Illini in the teams' previous meeting in January, taking their game 73-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for Northwestern since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Fighting Illini are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Illinois have won ten out of their last 14 games against Northwestern.