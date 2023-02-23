Who's Playing
Northwestern @ Illinois
Current Records: Northwestern 20-7; Illinois 18-9
What to Know
The #21 Northwestern Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Northwestern and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at State Farm Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Iowa Hawkeyes typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Wildcats proved too difficult a challenge. Northwestern took their matchup against the Hawkeyes by a conclusive 80-60 score. It was another big night for Northwestern's guard Boo Buie, who had 23 points and eight assists.
Meanwhile, Illinois beat the Minnesota Golden Gophers 78-69 on Monday. Five players on Illinois scored in the double digits: guard Matthew Mayer (22), guard Jayden Epps (17), forward Coleman Hawkins (16), forward Dain Dainja (12), and guard RJ Melendez (10).
The Wildcats had enough points to win and then some against the Fighting Illini in the teams' previous meeting last month, taking their contest 73-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for Northwestern since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Illinois have won ten out of their last 14 games against Northwestern.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Northwestern 73 vs. Illinois 60
- Feb 13, 2022 - Illinois 73 vs. Northwestern 66
- Jan 29, 2022 - Illinois 59 vs. Northwestern 56
- Feb 16, 2021 - Illinois 73 vs. Northwestern 66
- Jan 07, 2021 - Illinois 81 vs. Northwestern 56
- Feb 27, 2020 - Illinois 74 vs. Northwestern 66
- Jan 18, 2020 - Illinois 75 vs. Northwestern 71
- Mar 13, 2019 - Illinois 74 vs. Northwestern 69
- Mar 03, 2019 - Illinois 81 vs. Northwestern 76
- Jan 06, 2019 - Northwestern 68 vs. Illinois 66
- Dec 01, 2017 - Northwestern 72 vs. Illinois 68
- Feb 21, 2017 - Illinois 66 vs. Northwestern 50
- Feb 07, 2017 - Illinois 68 vs. Northwestern 61
- Feb 13, 2016 - Northwestern 58 vs. Illinois 56