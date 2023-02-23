Who's Playing

Northwestern @ Illinois

Current Records: Northwestern 20-7; Illinois 18-9

What to Know

The #21 Northwestern Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Northwestern and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at State Farm Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Iowa Hawkeyes typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Wildcats proved too difficult a challenge. Northwestern took their matchup against the Hawkeyes by a conclusive 80-60 score. It was another big night for Northwestern's guard Boo Buie, who had 23 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Illinois beat the Minnesota Golden Gophers 78-69 on Monday. Five players on Illinois scored in the double digits: guard Matthew Mayer (22), guard Jayden Epps (17), forward Coleman Hawkins (16), forward Dain Dainja (12), and guard RJ Melendez (10).

The Wildcats had enough points to win and then some against the Fighting Illini in the teams' previous meeting last month, taking their contest 73-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for Northwestern since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Illinois have won ten out of their last 14 games against Northwestern.