Who's Playing
Penn State @ No. 17 Illinois
Current Records: Penn State 6-3; Illinois 7-2
What to Know
The Penn State Nittany Lions haven't won a game against the #17 Illinois Fighting Illini since March 10 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Nittany Lions and Illinois will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at State Farm Center. Illinois should still be feeling good after a victory, while Penn State will be looking to right the ship.
Penn State entered their contest against the Michigan State Spartans on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Penn State took a 67-58 hit to the loss column. A silver lining for them was the play of guard Jalen Pickett, who almost dropped a triple-double on 17 rebounds, 13 points, and eight dimes.
Meanwhile, the Fighting Illini were able to grind out a solid win over the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday, winning 85-78. Among those leading the charge for Illinois was guard Matthew Mayer, who shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and three blocks.
The Nittany Lions are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
Penn State is now 6-3 while Illinois sits at 7-2. The Fighting Illini are 4-2 after wins this year, and Penn State is 1-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Fighting Illini are a big 10-point favorite against the Nittany Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Penn State have won six out of their last ten games against Illinois.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Illinois 60 vs. Penn State 55
- Jan 19, 2021 - Illinois 79 vs. Penn State 65
- Dec 23, 2020 - Illinois 98 vs. Penn State 81
- Feb 18, 2020 - Illinois 62 vs. Penn State 56
- Mar 10, 2019 - Penn State 72 vs. Illinois 56
- Feb 23, 2019 - Penn State 83 vs. Illinois 76
- Feb 11, 2018 - Penn State 74 vs. Illinois 52
- Feb 11, 2017 - Penn State 83 vs. Illinois 70
- Jan 28, 2017 - Penn State 71 vs. Illinois 67
- Mar 06, 2016 - Penn State 86 vs. Illinois 79