Who's Playing

Penn State @ No. 17 Illinois

Current Records: Penn State 6-3; Illinois 7-2

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions haven't won a game against the #17 Illinois Fighting Illini since March 10 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Nittany Lions and Illinois will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at State Farm Center. Illinois should still be feeling good after a victory, while Penn State will be looking to right the ship.

Penn State entered their contest against the Michigan State Spartans on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Penn State took a 67-58 hit to the loss column. A silver lining for them was the play of guard Jalen Pickett, who almost dropped a triple-double on 17 rebounds, 13 points, and eight dimes.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Illini were able to grind out a solid win over the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday, winning 85-78. Among those leading the charge for Illinois was guard Matthew Mayer, who shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and three blocks.

The Nittany Lions are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Penn State is now 6-3 while Illinois sits at 7-2. The Fighting Illini are 4-2 after wins this year, and Penn State is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Fighting Illini are a big 10-point favorite against the Nittany Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Penn State have won six out of their last ten games against Illinois.