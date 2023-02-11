Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Illinois

Current Records: Rutgers 16-8; Illinois 16-7

What to Know

The #24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Illinois Fighting Illini are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at State Farm Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Illinois winning the first 86-51 at home and the Scarlet Knights taking the second 70-59.

RU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 66-60 to the Indiana Hoosiers. Guard Caleb McConnell had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 37 minutes but putting up just two points on 1-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, Illinois was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 81-79 to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Illinois got double-digit scores from four players: guard Matthew Mayer (21), forward Dain Dainja (17), guard Jayden Epps (16), and guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (11). Dainja had some trouble finding his footing against the Nebraska Cornhuskers last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

RU is now 16-8 while the Fighting Illini sit at 16-7. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Scarlet Knights have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.80%, which places them fourth in college basketball. Illinois is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40%, which places them 24th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Series History

Illinois have won eight out of their last 12 games against Rutgers.