Watch Illinois vs. Rutgers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Illinois

Current Records: Rutgers 12-3; Illinois 11-5

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will take on the Illinois Fighting Illini on the road at noon ET on Saturday at State Farm Center. RU is coming into the game hot, having won six in a row.

RU greeted the new year with a 72-61 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions. Among those leading the charge for the Scarlet Knights was G Ron Harper Jr., who had 22 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Illinois escaped with a win against the Wisconsin Badgers by the margin of a single free throw, 71-70. Illinois' G Ayo Dosunmu filled up the stat sheet, picking up 18 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds. Dosunmu didn't help his team much against the Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Illinois is now 11-5 while RU sits at 12-3. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Scarlet Knights come into the contest boasting the 24th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.20%. The Fighting Illini are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with 47.10% field goal percentage, good for 25th best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Illinois have won five out of their last six games against Rutgers.