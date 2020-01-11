Watch Illinois vs. Rutgers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Illinois vs. Rutgers basketball game
Who's Playing
Rutgers @ Illinois
Current Records: Rutgers 12-3; Illinois 11-5
What to Know
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will take on the Illinois Fighting Illini on the road at noon ET on Saturday at State Farm Center. RU is coming into the game hot, having won six in a row.
RU greeted the new year with a 72-61 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions. Among those leading the charge for the Scarlet Knights was G Ron Harper Jr., who had 22 points along with five boards.
Meanwhile, Illinois escaped with a win against the Wisconsin Badgers by the margin of a single free throw, 71-70. Illinois' G Ayo Dosunmu filled up the stat sheet, picking up 18 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds. Dosunmu didn't help his team much against the Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Illinois is now 11-5 while RU sits at 12-3. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Scarlet Knights come into the contest boasting the 24th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.20%. The Fighting Illini are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with 47.10% field goal percentage, good for 25th best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Illinois have won five out of their last six games against Rutgers.
- Feb 09, 2019 - Illinois 99 vs. Rutgers 94
- Feb 25, 2018 - Illinois 75 vs. Rutgers 62
- Jan 30, 2018 - Illinois 91 vs. Rutgers 60
- Mar 04, 2017 - Rutgers 62 vs. Illinois 59
- Feb 16, 2016 - Illinois 82 vs. Rutgers 66
- Feb 03, 2016 - Illinois 110 vs. Rutgers 101
