Who's Playing

Jax. State Gamecocks @ Incarnate Word Cardinals

Current Records: Jax. State 1-3, Incarnate Word 2-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

What to Know

Incarnate Word will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Jax. State Gamecocks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Jax. State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Incarnate Word, who comes in off a win.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Incarnate Word and Arkansas Pine Bluff didn't disappoint and broke past the 162.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Cardinals were the clear victor by a 100-81 margin over the Golden Lions. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Incarnate Word.

Meanwhile, Jax. State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Lions by a score of 61-59.

Their wins bumped the Cardinals to 2-2 and the Golden Lions to 3-2.

While only Incarnate Word took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, Jax. State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be Incarnate Word's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Incarnate Word have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jax. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Jax. State is a slight 2-point favorite against Incarnate Word, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Gamecocks slightly, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

