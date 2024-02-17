Who's Playing
Northwestern State Demons @ Incarnate Word Cardinals
Current Records: Northwestern State 7-18, Incarnate Word 8-16
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
What to Know
Northwestern State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Incarnate Word Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Last Monday, the Demons earned a 70-59 win over the Privateers.
Even though Incarnate Word has not done well against the Cardinals recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. The Cardinals came out on top against the Cardinals by a score of 76-67.
The Demons' win bumped their record up to 7-18. As for the Cardinals, their victory bumped their record up to 8-16.
Northwestern State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.
Everything came up roses for Northwestern State against the Cardinals in their previous meeting back in January as the team secured a 97-71 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Northwestern State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Incarnate Word is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Northwestern State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 144.5 points.
Series History
Northwestern State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.
- Jan 13, 2024 - Northwestern State 97 vs. Incarnate Word 71
- Mar 01, 2023 - Northwestern State 81 vs. Incarnate Word 64
- Feb 23, 2023 - Northwestern State 71 vs. Incarnate Word 66
- Feb 17, 2022 - Northwestern State 88 vs. Incarnate Word 64
- Jan 27, 2022 - Northwestern State 79 vs. Incarnate Word 70
- Jan 07, 2022 - Northwestern State 83 vs. Incarnate Word 80
- Feb 10, 2021 - Northwestern State 68 vs. Incarnate Word 67
- Jan 06, 2021 - Incarnate Word 75 vs. Northwestern State 67
- Feb 12, 2020 - Northwestern State 70 vs. Incarnate Word 60
- Jan 08, 2020 - Northwestern State 72 vs. Incarnate Word 66