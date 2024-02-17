Who's Playing

Northwestern State Demons @ Incarnate Word Cardinals

Current Records: Northwestern State 7-18, Incarnate Word 8-16

How To Watch

What to Know

Northwestern State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Incarnate Word Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Monday, the Demons earned a 70-59 win over the Privateers.

Even though Incarnate Word has not done well against the Cardinals recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. The Cardinals came out on top against the Cardinals by a score of 76-67.

The Demons' win bumped their record up to 7-18. As for the Cardinals, their victory bumped their record up to 8-16.

Northwestern State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Everything came up roses for Northwestern State against the Cardinals in their previous meeting back in January as the team secured a 97-71 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Northwestern State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Incarnate Word is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Northwestern State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northwestern State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.