Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions @ Incarnate Word Cardinals

Current Records: Texas A&M-Commerce 9-17, Incarnate Word 8-17

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions and the Incarnate Word Cardinals are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 19th at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Texas A&M-Commerce is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Texas A&M-Commerce lost a heartbreaker when they last took the court, but unfortunately for them the loss they were handed on on Saturday was a bit more commanding. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 86-63 to the Islanders. Texas A&M-Commerce has not had much luck with the Islanders recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The experts predicted a close game on Saturday and a win for Incarnate Word, but boy were they wrong. Their painful 81-61 defeat to the Demons might stick with them for a while. The game was a 34-34 toss-up at halftime, but Incarnate Word couldn't quite close it out.

The Lions have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-17 record this season. As for the Cardinals, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-17.

Texas A&M-Commerce will be fighting an uphill battle on Monday as the experts have pegged them as the two-point underdog. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Texas A&M-Commerce beat the Cardinals 71-66 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Texas A&M-Commerce since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Incarnate Word is a slight 2-point favorite against Texas A&M-Commerce, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Texas A&M-Commerce has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Incarnate Word.