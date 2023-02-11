Who's Playing

Houston Christian @ Incarnate Word

Current Records: Houston Christian 7-18; Incarnate Word 11-14

What to Know

The Houston Christian Huskies and the Incarnate Word Cardinals are set to square off in a Southland matchup at 5 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Huskies have to be aching after a bruising 91-68 loss to the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Incarnate Word came up short against the Lamar Cardinals on Thursday, falling 68-59.

Houston Christian is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Houston Christian's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The losses put Houston Christian at 7-18 and Incarnate Word at 11-14. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Houston Christian has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.70% from the floor on average, which is the 362nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Incarnate Words have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 33rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinals are a 3.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston Christian have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Incarnate Word.