Who's Playing
Houston Christian @ Incarnate Word
Current Records: Houston Christian 7-18; Incarnate Word 11-14
What to Know
The Houston Christian Huskies and the Incarnate Word Cardinals are set to square off in a Southland matchup at 5 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Huskies have to be aching after a bruising 91-68 loss to the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Incarnate Word came up short against the Lamar Cardinals on Thursday, falling 68-59.
Houston Christian is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Houston Christian's opponents whenever they hit the road.
The losses put Houston Christian at 7-18 and Incarnate Word at 11-14. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Houston Christian has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.70% from the floor on average, which is the 362nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Incarnate Words have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 33rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cardinals are a 3.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Houston Christian have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Incarnate Word.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Incarnate Word 89 vs. Houston Christian 78
- Mar 09, 2022 - Houston Christian 74 vs. Incarnate Word 64
- Feb 24, 2022 - Houston Christian 82 vs. Incarnate Word 68
- Jan 20, 2022 - Houston Christian 68 vs. Incarnate Word 65
- Jan 08, 2022 - Incarnate Word 60 vs. Houston Christian 50
- Mar 09, 2021 - Houston Christian 80 vs. Incarnate Word 68
- Mar 03, 2021 - Houston Christian 72 vs. Incarnate Word 67
- Jan 27, 2021 - Houston Christian 73 vs. Incarnate Word 57
- Mar 04, 2020 - Houston Christian 88 vs. Incarnate Word 76
- Jan 29, 2020 - Incarnate Word 84 vs. Houston Christian 82
- Mar 06, 2019 - Houston Christian 118 vs. Incarnate Word 111
- Jan 30, 2019 - Houston Christian 96 vs. Incarnate Word 92
- Feb 28, 2018 - Incarnate Word 83 vs. Houston Christian 71
- Jan 24, 2018 - Houston Christian 102 vs. Incarnate Word 86
- Feb 04, 2017 - Houston Christian 84 vs. Incarnate Word 70
- Jan 14, 2017 - Incarnate Word 82 vs. Houston Christian 77
- Mar 05, 2016 - Incarnate Word 97 vs. Houston Christian 86
- Feb 22, 2016 - Incarnate Word 97 vs. Houston Christian 91