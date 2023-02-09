Who's Playing

Lamar @ Incarnate Word

Current Records: Lamar 7-17; Incarnate Word 11-13

What to Know

Get ready for a Southland battle as the Lamar Cardinals and the Incarnate Word Cardinals will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Incarnate Word will be strutting in after a victory while Lamar will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was close but no cigar for Lamar as they fell 72-68 to the NW State Demons on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Incarnate Word beat the New Orleans Privateers 78-70 on Saturday.

Lamar is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Lamar is now 7-17 while Incarnate Word sits at 11-13. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Lamar is 36th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.7 on average. Incarnate Word has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 26th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Odds

The Cardinals are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Lamar have won eight out of their last 12 games against Incarnate Word.