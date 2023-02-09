Who's Playing
Lamar @ Incarnate Word
Current Records: Lamar 7-17; Incarnate Word 11-13
What to Know
Get ready for a Southland battle as the Lamar Cardinals and the Incarnate Word Cardinals will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Incarnate Word will be strutting in after a victory while Lamar will be stumbling in from a defeat.
It was close but no cigar for Lamar as they fell 72-68 to the NW State Demons on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Incarnate Word beat the New Orleans Privateers 78-70 on Saturday.
Lamar is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Lamar is now 7-17 while Incarnate Word sits at 11-13. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Lamar is 36th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.7 on average. Incarnate Word has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 26th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas
Odds
The Cardinals are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Lamar have won eight out of their last 12 games against Incarnate Word.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Incarnate Word 70 vs. Lamar 64
- Feb 24, 2021 - Lamar 67 vs. Incarnate Word 45
- Feb 03, 2021 - Incarnate Word 67 vs. Lamar 58
- Feb 26, 2020 - Lamar 86 vs. Incarnate Word 66
- Jan 22, 2020 - Lamar 89 vs. Incarnate Word 77
- Feb 20, 2019 - Lamar 76 vs. Incarnate Word 58
- Jan 23, 2019 - Lamar 87 vs. Incarnate Word 81
- Feb 14, 2018 - Lamar 85 vs. Incarnate Word 62
- Jan 17, 2018 - Lamar 90 vs. Incarnate Word 69
- Jan 11, 2017 - Lamar 87 vs. Incarnate Word 72
- Feb 27, 2016 - Incarnate Word 89 vs. Lamar 72
- Feb 06, 2016 - Incarnate Word 74 vs. Lamar 71