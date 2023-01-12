Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Incarnate Word
Current Records: New Orleans 5-9; Incarnate Word 6-10
What to Know
The New Orleans Privateers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. New Orleans and the Incarnate Word Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Incarnate Word winning the first 78-70 at home and the Privateers taking the second 84-57.
Everything went New Orleans' way against the Houston Christian Huskies on Saturday as they made off with an 82-59 win.
Meanwhile, Incarnate Word came up short against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Saturday, falling 80-71.
Barring any buzzer beaters, New Orleans is expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on New Orleans' opponents whenever they hit the road.
The Privateers are now 5-9 while the Cardinals sit at 6-10. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Orleans has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.90% from the floor on average, which is the 359th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Incarnate Words have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the seventh highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas
Odds
The Privateers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Privateers as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
New Orleans have won eight out of their last 12 games against Incarnate Word.
- Feb 12, 2022 - New Orleans 84 vs. Incarnate Word 57
- Feb 05, 2022 - Incarnate Word 78 vs. New Orleans 70
- Mar 01, 2021 - New Orleans 88 vs. Incarnate Word 72
- Jan 09, 2021 - New Orleans 86 vs. Incarnate Word 64
- Feb 15, 2020 - Incarnate Word 67 vs. New Orleans 66
- Jan 11, 2020 - Incarnate Word 73 vs. New Orleans 70
- Feb 02, 2019 - New Orleans 89 vs. Incarnate Word 72
- Jan 26, 2019 - New Orleans 61 vs. Incarnate Word 52
- Jan 27, 2018 - New Orleans 68 vs. Incarnate Word 58
- Jan 20, 2018 - New Orleans 74 vs. Incarnate Word 70
- Jan 07, 2017 - New Orleans 87 vs. Incarnate Word 72
- Jan 11, 2016 - Incarnate Word 71 vs. New Orleans 68