Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Incarnate Word

Current Records: New Orleans 5-9; Incarnate Word 6-10

What to Know

The New Orleans Privateers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. New Orleans and the Incarnate Word Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Incarnate Word winning the first 78-70 at home and the Privateers taking the second 84-57.

Everything went New Orleans' way against the Houston Christian Huskies on Saturday as they made off with an 82-59 win.

Meanwhile, Incarnate Word came up short against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Saturday, falling 80-71.

Barring any buzzer beaters, New Orleans is expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on New Orleans' opponents whenever they hit the road.

The Privateers are now 5-9 while the Cardinals sit at 6-10. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Orleans has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.90% from the floor on average, which is the 359th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Incarnate Words have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the seventh highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Privateers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Privateers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New Orleans have won eight out of their last 12 games against Incarnate Word.