Who's Playing
NW State @ Incarnate Word
Current Records: NW State 19-9; Incarnate Word 11-17
What to Know
The Incarnate Word Cardinals will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Cardinals and the NW State Demons will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Incarnate Word hasn't won a game against NW State since Jan. 6 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Incarnate Word came up short against the Nicholls State Colonels this past Saturday, falling 84-74.
Meanwhile, NW State was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 68-65 to the New Orleans Privateers. If the result catches you off guard, it should: NW State was far and away the favorite.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
NW State have won eight out of their last 11 games against Incarnate Word.
- Feb 17, 2022 - NW State 88 vs. Incarnate Word 64
- Jan 27, 2022 - NW State 79 vs. Incarnate Word 70
- Jan 07, 2022 - NW State 83 vs. Incarnate Word 80
- Feb 10, 2021 - NW State 68 vs. Incarnate Word 67
- Jan 06, 2021 - Incarnate Word 75 vs. NW State 67
- Feb 12, 2020 - NW State 70 vs. Incarnate Word 60
- Jan 08, 2020 - NW State 72 vs. Incarnate Word 66
- Feb 27, 2019 - NW State 68 vs. Incarnate Word 60
- Feb 21, 2018 - NW State 66 vs. Incarnate Word 54
- Jan 05, 2017 - Incarnate Word 84 vs. NW State 80
- Jan 09, 2016 - Incarnate Word 70 vs. NW State 56