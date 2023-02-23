Who's Playing

NW State @ Incarnate Word

Current Records: NW State 19-9; Incarnate Word 11-17

What to Know

The Incarnate Word Cardinals will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Cardinals and the NW State Demons will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Incarnate Word hasn't won a game against NW State since Jan. 6 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Incarnate Word came up short against the Nicholls State Colonels this past Saturday, falling 84-74.

Meanwhile, NW State was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 68-65 to the New Orleans Privateers. If the result catches you off guard, it should: NW State was far and away the favorite.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

NW State have won eight out of their last 11 games against Incarnate Word.