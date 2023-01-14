Who's Playing

Southeastern Louisiana @ Incarnate Word

Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 9-8; Incarnate Word 6-11

What to Know

The Incarnate Word Cardinals' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Southeastern Louisiana winning the first 78-68 at home and the Cardinals taking the second 92-84.

Incarnate Word was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 85-79 to the New Orleans Privateers.

Meanwhile, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Southeastern Louisiana proved too difficult a challenge. Southeastern Louisiana narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 85-82.

Incarnate Word is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Now might not be the best time to take the Cardinals against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Incarnate Word is now 6-11 while Southeastern Louisiana sits at 9-8. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Incarnate Word has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.30% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Southeastern Louisiana has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 11th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Lions are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Southeastern Louisiana have won four out of their last seven games against Incarnate Word.