Who's Playing
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi @ Incarnate Word
Current Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 9-6; Incarnate Word 6-9
What to Know
A Southland battle is on tap between the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders and the Incarnate Word Cardinals at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will be strutting in after a victory while Incarnate Word will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Islanders are hoping for another win. They took their contest against Incarnate Word on Wednesday by a conclusive 91-61 score.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's opponents whenever they hit the road.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is now 9-6 while the Cardinals sit at a mirror-image 6-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Islanders come into the game boasting the 19th most steals per game in college basketball at 9.8. Less enviably, Incarnate Word has allowed their opponents an average of 7.7 steals per game, the 37th most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas
Odds
The Islanders are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Incarnate Word.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 91 vs. Incarnate Word 61
- Mar 05, 2022 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 77 vs. Incarnate Word 68
- Jan 15, 2022 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 80 vs. Incarnate Word 64
- Feb 06, 2021 - Incarnate Word 58 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 53
- Jan 23, 2021 - Incarnate Word 72 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 53
- Feb 29, 2020 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 78 vs. Incarnate Word 70
- Jan 25, 2020 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 68 vs. Incarnate Word 47
- Mar 02, 2019 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 74 vs. Incarnate Word 72
- Feb 09, 2019 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 70 vs. Incarnate Word 61
- Feb 24, 2018 - Incarnate Word 69 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 62
- Feb 03, 2018 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 56 vs. Incarnate Word 51
- Mar 04, 2017 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 81 vs. Incarnate Word 64
- Feb 15, 2017 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 97 vs. Incarnate Word 81
- Feb 20, 2016 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 90 vs. Incarnate Word 69
- Feb 02, 2016 - Incarnate Word 70 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 65