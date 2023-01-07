Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi @ Incarnate Word

Current Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 9-6; Incarnate Word 6-9

What to Know

A Southland battle is on tap between the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders and the Incarnate Word Cardinals at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will be strutting in after a victory while Incarnate Word will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Islanders are hoping for another win. They took their contest against Incarnate Word on Wednesday by a conclusive 91-61 score.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is now 9-6 while the Cardinals sit at a mirror-image 6-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Islanders come into the game boasting the 19th most steals per game in college basketball at 9.8. Less enviably, Incarnate Word has allowed their opponents an average of 7.7 steals per game, the 37th most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Odds

The Islanders are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Incarnate Word.