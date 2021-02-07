Indiana completed a season sweep of No. 8 Iowa in dramatic fashion on Sunday when Armaan Franklin drilled a jumper with 1.8 seconds to lift the Hoosiers to a 67-65 victory. Franklin was just 1-for-9 from the field when he pulled up for the game-winner, but the sophomore guard came up clutch when it mattered most. The win snaps a two-game losing streak for Indiana (10-8, 5-6 Big Ten), which had lost its last two games by a combined eight points.

The loss is the fourth in five games for the Hawkeyes (13-6, 7-5), who posted a season-low in points while playing without shooting guard CJ Fredrick for the third time in four games. Fredrick, who leads the team in 3-point shooting percentage, has been limited or absent for weeks with a lower leg injury. Without him, Iowa shot just 37% from the floor. Star center Luka Garza scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half for the Hawkeyes, but Iowa made just 2-of-10 tries from 3-point range in the second half as Indiana defenders swarmed Garza in the paint.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 17 points and 12 rebounds after exploding for 23 points in the first meeting less than three weeks ago. The Hawkeyes opened up a 13-point lead early in the first half and looked well on their way to securing revenge for their earlier 81-69 loss to Indiana. But the Hoosiers managed to hang around, despite poor shooting from their guards for much of the game.

The Hoosiers entered the game as one of the "first four out" of Jerry Palm's Bracketology with just a 2-7 record in Quad 1 games. But thanks to Franklin's clutch shot, Indiana has now added another Quad 1 victory and should have a golden opportunity to reach .500 in the brutal Big Ten on Wednesday against a Northwestern team on a nine-game losing streak.