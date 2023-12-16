Who's Playing

Kansas Jayhawks @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Kansas 9-1, Indiana 7-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Kansas has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Indiana Hoosiers at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Kansas, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Jayhawks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Tigers, taking the game 73-64.

Kansas' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Hunter Dickinson, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 16 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Kevin McCullar Jr., who scored 17 points along with nine rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Indiana's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They were dealt a punishing 104-76 defeat at the hands of the Tigers. Indiana didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their loss, Indiana saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Gabe Cupps, who scored 11 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Cupps has scored all season. Kel'el Ware was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with eight rebounds.

The Jayhawks' win was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-1. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.5 points per game. As for the Hoosiers, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-2.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Kansas just can't miss this season, having made 52.5% of their shots per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage per game overall). However, it's not like Indiana struggles in that department as they've made 49.3% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Kansas took their victory against Indiana when the teams last played back in December of 2022 by a conclusive 84-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kansas since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Indiana and Kansas both have 1 win in their last 2 games.