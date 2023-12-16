Who's Playing

Kansas Jayhawks @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Kansas 9-1, Indiana 7-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Kansas has enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Indiana Hoosiers at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on Kansas, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Jayhawks earned a 73-64 victory over the Tigers.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Kansas to victory, but perhaps none more so than Hunter Dickinson, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 16 rebounds. Kevin McCullar Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with nine rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Indiana's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 104-76 bruising that the Tigers dished out on Saturday. Indiana didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Gabe Cupps, who scored 11 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Kel'el Ware, who scored 13 points along with eight rebounds.

The Jayhawks' win was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-1. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.5 points per game. As for the Hoosiers, their loss dropped their record down to 7-2.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Kansas just can't miss this season, having made 52.5% of their shots per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage per game overall). However, it's not like Indiana struggles in that department as they've made 49.3% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Kansas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

Odds

Kansas is a solid 7-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jayhawks, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Indiana and Kansas both have 1 win in their last 2 games.