Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 5-2, Indiana 6-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers will face off against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Indiana is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They put a hurting on Sam Houston to the tune of 97-71 on Tuesday. The Hoosiers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 19 points or more this season.

Malik Reneau was the offensive standout of the matchup as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. Another player making a difference was Myles Rice, who went 9 for 12 en route to 19 points.

Even though they won, Indiana struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since the start of last season.

Miami (Ohio) aren't just finding success at home, as their game on Monday extended their overall winning streak to three. They walked away with a 73-60 win over Air Force.

Peter Suder went supernova for Miami (Ohio), going 17 for 21 en route to 42 points plus three steals.

Indiana's victory bumped their record up to 6-2. As for Miami (Ohio), they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 5-2 record this season.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Indiana has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 49.9% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Miami (Ohio) struggles in that department as they've made 47.5% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Indiana against Miami (Ohio) in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, as the squad secured an 86-56 win. Will Indiana repeat their success, or does Miami (Ohio) have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Indiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.