Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Nebraska 18-8, Indiana 14-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

Nebraska has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Indiana Hoosiers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Nebraska is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Last Saturday, everything went the Cornhuskers' way against the Nittany Lions as the Cornhuskers made off with a 68-49 win.

Nebraska's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Juwan Gary, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Rienk Mast, who almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 76-72 to the Wildcats. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Indiana in their matchups with the Wildcats: they've now lost four in a row.

Indiana's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Kel'el Ware, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 16 rebounds, and Mackenzie Mgbako who scored 20 points.

The Cornhuskers' win was their tenth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 18-8. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.0 points per game. As for the Hoosiers, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-11 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's game: Nebraska have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.3 threes per game. It's a different story for Indiana, though, as they've been averaging only 5.1 threes per game. Given Nebraska's sizable advantage in that area, the Hoosiers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Nebraska strolled past the Hoosiers in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 86-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Nebraska since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Nebraska is a slight 1-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Indiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Nebraska.