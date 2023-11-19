Who's Playing

UConn Huskies @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: UConn 3-0, Indiana 3-0

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

TV: ESPN

What to Know

UConn has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Sunday. They will face off against the Indiana Hoosiers at 1:00 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

UConn has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, winning by at least 34 pointsthree times now. They steamrolled past the Delta Devils 87-53 at home. UConn was heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.

UConn can attribute much of their success to Cam Spencer, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 4 assists. Donovan Clingan was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with 5 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Meanwhile, Indiana waltzed into Thursday's contest with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Raiders by a score of 89-80. With that win, Indiana brought their scoring average up to 76.7 points per game.

Among those leading the charge was Kel'el Ware, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Trey Galloway, who scored 15 points along with 6 assists.

The Huskies have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 3-0 record. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 39 points. As for the Hoosiers, their victory bumped their record up to 3-0.

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UConn has themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 54.8% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Indiana struggles in that department as they've drained 54.4% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

UConn couldn't quite finish off Indiana in their previous meeting back in December of 2019 and fell 57-54. Can UConn avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Indiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.