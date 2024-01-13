Who's Playing

Belmont Bruins @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: Belmont 11-5, Indiana State 13-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Belmont has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Belmont Bruins and the Indiana State Sycamores will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hulman Center. Indiana State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Belmont, who comes in off a win.

On Wednesday, Belmont's game was all tied up 34-34 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Redbirds by a score of 67-60.

Cade Tyson and Malik Dia were among the main playmakers for Belmont as the former scored 16 points and the latter scored 17 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Indiana State's game on Wednesday was all tied up 43-43 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took a 89-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs.

Despite their defeat, Indiana State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ryan Conwell, who scored 17 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Robbie Avila was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with seven rebounds.

The Bruins pushed their record up to 11-5 with that victory, which was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.6 points per game. As for the Sycamores, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Belmont and Indiana State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Belmont hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.4 points per game. However, it's not like Indiana State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Belmont couldn't quite finish off Indiana State in their previous meeting back in March of 2023 and fell 94-91. Can Belmont avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Indiana State and Belmont both have 1 win in their last 2 games.