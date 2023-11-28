Who's Playing

Southern Illinois Salukis @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: Southern Illinois 4-1, Indiana State 5-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Southern Illinois and Indiana State are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hulman Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Southern Illinois has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 23 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Aggies 81-54 on the road. The over/under was set at 135 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Southern Illinois to victory, but perhaps none more so than Troy D'Amico, who scored 13 points along with 6 assists. D'Amico continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Xavier Johnson was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with 7 assists and 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Indiana State came tearing into Friday's game with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Rockets and snuck past 76-74.

Indiana State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jayson Kent, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Isaiah Swope, who scored 23 points along with 4 steals. Kent continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The losses dropped the Salukis to 4-1 and the Aggies to 3-4.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Southern Illinois has themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 47.5% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Indiana State struggles in that department as they've drained 54% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Southern Illinois was able to grind out a solid win over Indiana State when the teams last played back in January, winning 69-61. Will Southern Illinois repeat their success, or does Indiana State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Indiana State and Southern Illinois both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.