Who's Playing

Southern Illinois Salukis @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: Southern Illinois 4-1, Indiana State 5-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

Southern Illinois and Indiana State are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hulman Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Southern Illinois has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 23 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Aggies 81-54 on the road. The over/under was set at 135 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Southern Illinois to victory, but perhaps none more so than Troy D'Amico, who scored 13 points along with 6 assists. D'Amico continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Xavier Johnson was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with 7 assists and 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Indiana State came tearing into Friday's game with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Rockets and snuck past 76-74.

Indiana State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jayson Kent, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Isaiah Swope, who scored 23 points along with 4 steals. Kent continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The losses dropped the Salukis to 4-1 and the Aggies to 3-4.

Southern Illinois is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Southern Illinois have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Indiana State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Indiana State is a solid 6-point favorite against Southern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana State and Southern Illinois both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.