Who's Playing

Tennessee State Tigers @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: Tennessee State 7-5, Indiana State 10-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Tennessee State Tigers will head out on the road to face off against the Indiana State Sycamores at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hulman Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Tennessee State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They steamrolled past the Bulldogs 117-59 at home. With that win, Tennessee State brought their scoring average up to 77.5 points per game.

Meanwhile, Indiana State came tearing into Saturday's game with eight straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 21 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with an 83-72 victory over the Cardinals.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Indiana State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ryan Conwell, who scored 27 points along with six rebounds. Those 27 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Robbie Avila, who scored 14 points along with seven assists and five rebounds.

The Tigers pushed their record up to 7-5 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.4 points per game. As for the Sycamores, their win bumped their record up to 10-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Tennessee State and Indiana State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Tennessee State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.5 points per game. However, it's not like Indiana State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 88 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Tennessee State came up short against Indiana State in their previous matchup back in December of 2019, falling 78-72. Can Tennessee State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Indiana State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.