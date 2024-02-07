Who's Playing

Valparaiso Beacons @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: Valparaiso 6-17, Indiana State 20-3

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Indiana State. They and the Valparaiso Beacons will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hulman Center. Valparaiso is crawling into this game hobbled by four consecutive losses, while Indiana State will bounce in with seven consecutive wins.

Even though Indiana State has not done well against the Bulldogs recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Sycamores came out on top against the Bulldogs by a score of 75-67.

Indiana State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Robbie Avila out in front who shot 4-for-6 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Ryan Conwell, who scored 21 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Beacons were just a bucket shy of victory on Saturday and fell 63-62 to the Aces.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Cooper Schwieger, who scored 22 points. Another player making a difference was Jaxon Edwards, who scored ten points along with four steals and two blocks.

The Sycamores' victory was their tenth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 20-3. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 24.6 points. As for the Beacons, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 15 of their last 17 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-17 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Indiana State just can't miss this season, having made 50.6% of their shots per game (they're ranked fourth in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for Valparaiso, though, as they've only made 41.1% of their shots this season. Given Indiana State's sizable advantage in that area, the Beacons will need to find a way to close that gap.

Indiana State took their win against the Beacons in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 84-62. Does Indiana State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Beacons turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Indiana State is a big 20.5-point favorite against Valparaiso, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

Indiana State and Valparaiso both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.