Who's Playing

Evansville @ Indiana State

Current Records: Evansville 4-9; Indiana State 9-4

What to Know

A Missouri Valley battle is on tap between the Indiana State Sycamores and the Evansville Aces at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Hulman Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Evansville winning the first 65-56 on the road and Indiana State taking the second 80-77.

It looks like the Sycamores must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. They took a 67-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Northern Illinois Huskies. That makes it the first time this season Indiana State has let down their home crowd. A silver lining for them was the play of guard Courvoisier McCauley, who had 21 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Evansville was expected to lose against the Bellarmine Knights last Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for Evansville in a 73-61 victory over Bellarmine.

The Sycamores are the favorite in this one, with an expected 15.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Indiana State is now 9-4 while Evansville sits at a mirror-image 4-9. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Indiana State ranks 28th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 81.5 on average. Less enviably, Evansville has only been able to knock down 38.70% percent of their shots, which is the 356th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Aces.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.75

Odds

The Sycamores are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Aces, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Indiana State have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Evansville.