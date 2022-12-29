Who's Playing
Evansville @ Indiana State
Current Records: Evansville 4-9; Indiana State 9-4
What to Know
A Missouri Valley battle is on tap between the Indiana State Sycamores and the Evansville Aces at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Hulman Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Evansville winning the first 65-56 on the road and Indiana State taking the second 80-77.
It looks like the Sycamores must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. They took a 67-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Northern Illinois Huskies. That makes it the first time this season Indiana State has let down their home crowd. A silver lining for them was the play of guard Courvoisier McCauley, who had 21 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Evansville was expected to lose against the Bellarmine Knights last Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for Evansville in a 73-61 victory over Bellarmine.
The Sycamores are the favorite in this one, with an expected 15.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
Indiana State is now 9-4 while Evansville sits at a mirror-image 4-9. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Indiana State ranks 28th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 81.5 on average. Less enviably, Evansville has only been able to knock down 38.70% percent of their shots, which is the 356th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Aces.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.75
Odds
The Sycamores are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Aces, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Indiana State have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Evansville.
- Feb 10, 2022 - Indiana State 80 vs. Evansville 77
- Feb 08, 2022 - Evansville 65 vs. Indiana State 56
- Mar 05, 2021 - Indiana State 53 vs. Evansville 43
- Feb 17, 2021 - Indiana State 87 vs. Evansville 73
- Feb 14, 2021 - Indiana State 76 vs. Evansville 70
- Feb 23, 2020 - Indiana State 64 vs. Evansville 62
- Jan 15, 2020 - Indiana State 65 vs. Evansville 42
- Feb 06, 2019 - Indiana State 85 vs. Evansville 62
- Jan 12, 2019 - Indiana State 72 vs. Evansville 66
- Feb 21, 2018 - Indiana State 58 vs. Evansville 53
- Jan 17, 2018 - Indiana State 71 vs. Evansville 66
- Mar 02, 2017 - Evansville 83 vs. Indiana State 72
- Feb 25, 2017 - Evansville 65 vs. Indiana State 63
- Feb 01, 2017 - Indiana State 85 vs. Evansville 84
- Mar 05, 2016 - Evansville 68 vs. Indiana State 42
- Jan 24, 2016 - Indiana State 82 vs. Evansville 65
- Dec 30, 2015 - Evansville 70 vs. Indiana State 62