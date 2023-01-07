Who's Playing

Illinois-Chicago @ Indiana State

Current Records: Illinois-Chicago 9-7; Indiana State 12-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Indiana State Sycamores are heading back home. The Sycamores and the Illinois-Chicago Flames will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hulman Center. Indiana State should still be riding high after a win, while Illinois-Chicago will be looking to right the ship.

Indiana State beat the Illinois State Redbirds 76-67 on Wednesday. Among those leading the charge for Indiana State was guard Julian Larry, who had 18 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Illinois-Chicago was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 77-71 to the Belmont Bruins. One thing holding the Flames back was the mediocre play of guard Christian Jones, who did not have his best game: he finished with only two points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

The Sycamores are now 12-4 while Illinois-Chicago sits at 9-7. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Indiana State enters the contest with 80.9 points per game on average, good for 29th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Illinois-Chicago has only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the 25th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.