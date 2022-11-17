Who's Playing
North Dakota State @ Indiana State
Current Records: North Dakota State 0-3; Indiana State 2-0
What to Know
The North Dakota State Bison will take on the Indiana State Sycamores on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hulman Center. The Sycamores will be strutting in after a win while North Dakota State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Bison were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 91-86 to the Pacific Tigers.
Meanwhile, Indiana State didn't have too much trouble with the Ball State Cardinals at home this past Saturday as they won 83-71. Indiana State got double-digit scores from five players: Cooper Neese (17), Courvoisier McCauley (14), Jayson Kent (13), Trenton Gibson (12), and Kailex Stephens (11).
North Dakota State was able to grind out a solid victory over Indiana State when the two teams previously met in December of last year, winning 77-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for North Dakota State since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Indiana State and North Dakota State both have one win in their last two games.
- Dec 13, 2021 - North Dakota State 77 vs. Indiana State 70
- Dec 03, 2019 - Indiana State 71 vs. North Dakota State 60