Who's Playing

North Dakota State @ Indiana State

Current Records: North Dakota State 0-3; Indiana State 2-0

What to Know

The North Dakota State Bison will take on the Indiana State Sycamores on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hulman Center. The Sycamores will be strutting in after a win while North Dakota State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Bison were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 91-86 to the Pacific Tigers.

Meanwhile, Indiana State didn't have too much trouble with the Ball State Cardinals at home this past Saturday as they won 83-71. Indiana State got double-digit scores from five players: Cooper Neese (17), Courvoisier McCauley (14), Jayson Kent (13), Trenton Gibson (12), and Kailex Stephens (11).

North Dakota State was able to grind out a solid victory over Indiana State when the two teams previously met in December of last year, winning 77-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for North Dakota State since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Indiana State and North Dakota State both have one win in their last two games.