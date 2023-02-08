Who's Playing

Valparaiso @ Indiana State

Current Records: Valparaiso 10-15; Indiana State 16-9

What to Know

The Indiana State Sycamores and the Valparaiso Beacons are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Hulman Center. The Sycamores will be strutting in after a win while Valpo will be stumbling in from a loss.

The sound you heard this past Saturday was the absolute smackdown Indiana State laid on the Murray State Racers. Indiana State got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was guard Courvoisier McCauley out in front shooting 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 23 points and six boards.

Meanwhile, Valpo was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 85-82 to the Drake Bulldogs. One thing holding Valpo back was the mediocre play of guard Kobe King, who did not have his best game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 5-for-17, 13-point finish.

The Sycamores are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Valparaiso's defeat took them down to 10-15 while Indiana State's victory pulled them up to 16-9. If Indiana State want to win Wednesday, they will need to focus on stopping the Beacons' forward Maximus Nelson, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 18 points and six rebounds, and forward Ben Krikke, who had 27 points. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.75

Odds

The Sycamores are a big 13-point favorite against the Beacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Valparaiso have won eight out of their last 14 games against Indiana State.