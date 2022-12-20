Who's Playing

Elon @ No. 18 Indiana

Current Records: Elon 2-10; Indiana 8-3

The Elon Phoenix are on the road again Tuesday and play against the #18 Indiana Hoosiers at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Phoenix were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 71-66 to the Valparaiso Beacons. A silver lining for Elon was the play of guard Max Mackinnon, who had 18 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, a victory for IU just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 84-62 walloping at the Kansas Jayhawks' hands. Indiana's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 13 points along with nine blocks and six rebounds.

The Phoenix have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 28-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The losses put Elon at 2-10 and IU at 8-3. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Elon has only been able to knock down 41.80% percent of their shots, which is the 44th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Hoosiers' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with a 50% field goal percentage, good for 17th best in college basketball. We'll see if their 8.20% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Hoosiers are a big 28-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 28-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.