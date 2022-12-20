Who's Playing
Elon @ No. 14 Indiana
Current Records: Elon 2-10; Indiana 8-3
What to Know
The #14 Indiana Hoosiers will be home for the holidays to greet the Elon Phoenix at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. IU is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
A win for the Hoosiers just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 84-62 punch to the gut against the Kansas Jayhawks. The losing side was boosted by forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 13 points along with nine blocks and six boards.
Meanwhile, Elon was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 71-66 to the Valparaiso Beacons. A silver lining for the Phoenix was the play of guard Max Mackinnon, who had 18 points in addition to six rebounds.
The losses put IU at 8-3 and Elon at 2-10. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: IU ranks 16th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50% on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, Elon has only been able to knock down 41.80% percent of their shots, which is the 46th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if the Hoosiers' 8.20% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.