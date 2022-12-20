Who's Playing

Elon @ No. 14 Indiana

Current Records: Elon 2-10; Indiana 8-3

What to Know

The #14 Indiana Hoosiers will be home for the holidays to greet the Elon Phoenix at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. IU is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

A win for the Hoosiers just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 84-62 punch to the gut against the Kansas Jayhawks. The losing side was boosted by forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 13 points along with nine blocks and six boards.

Meanwhile, Elon was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 71-66 to the Valparaiso Beacons. A silver lining for the Phoenix was the play of guard Max Mackinnon, who had 18 points in addition to six rebounds.

The losses put IU at 8-3 and Elon at 2-10. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: IU ranks 16th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50% on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, Elon has only been able to knock down 41.80% percent of their shots, which is the 46th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if the Hoosiers' 8.20% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.